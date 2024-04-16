Gurugram witnesses 50 pc reduction in road accidents

Gurugram, April 16 Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday said that the district has witnessed a 50 per cent reduction in road accidents at five major points in Gurugram.

He pointed out that five major points including Vatika Chowk, IMT Manesar Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Rampura Chowk have seen a major reduction in road accidents.

"The overloaded vehicles on the road also become a major cause of accidents. In such a situation, the RTA Department should ensure to give more speed to the challan campaign of overloaded vehicles," Yadav said.

He instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials and the concessionaire of Kherki Toll to keep the emergency lane organised and jam-free.

Regional Traffic Authority (RTA), Secretary Gajender Singh said that the work of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Narsinghpur on the Gurugram Jaipur National Highway started in March. This work will be completed by July this year.

"CCTV cameras with 360-degree rotating night vision will be installed on the above route to deal with traffic violations, hit-and-run cases and any other accidents," Singh said.

NHAI officials said that in the first phase, these cameras will be installed at a distance of every one kilometre from the Sarhaul border to the Kherki toll.

Also, cooperation will be taken from the police department to install cameras at the identified places between Kherki Toll and Kapriwas Toll.

Singh said under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, as part of a comprehensive checking campaign on April 13 and 14, around 2,088 buses of more than 500 school buses in the district were checked and 532 challans were issued.

"The RTA Department has issued a challan of Rs 1.20 crore for overloaded vehicles in March and Rs 55 lakh so far in April," Singh informed.

