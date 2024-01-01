Gurugram: Woman found dead in flat, husband suspected of murder

Gurugram, Jan 1 A 23-year-old woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in her house in DLF Phase-3 area. Her two-year-old baby was sitting near her and crying, police said on Monday.

Police suspect that her husband, who might have killed her, is absconding.

According to the police, the society's security guard alerted the police that a minor was crying in a locked flat in DLF Phase-3 S Block.

Following this, the police team reached the spot along with a forensic team. They then broke open the door, it found the woman in a pool of blood and her baby sitting near her body, crying, the officer said.

The victim is identified as Laxmi Rawat, a native of Agra who was living with Gaurav Sharma; the couple had shifted to the flat around six months ago, said police, who suspect the murder took place a day before.

"The woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Her husband is absconding after the incident. We suspect his involvement in the killing. The motive behind the murder will be clear once the accused is nabbed," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF.

