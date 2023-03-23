Gurugram: Woman held for extorting Rs 2L by filing fake gang-rape case
By IANS | Published: March 23, 2023 08:54 PM2023-03-23T20:54:04+5:302023-03-23T21:05:17+5:30
Gurugram, March 23 The police on Thursday arrested a woman web designer for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from two persons by filing a fake gang-rape case against them at the Sector 53 police station in Gurugram.
The woman, who lives in Noida, had already extorted Rs 2 lakh from the duo and was demanding Rs 4 lakh more by threatening to get them arrested, the police said on Thursday.
The woman had already taken Rs 2 lakh but before she could extort Rs 4 lakh more, the police laid a trap and arrested her on Thursday.
Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, a case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the woman at the Sector 53 police station.
During interrogation, it came to light that she had lodged a similar fake rape case at a police station in Delhi's Rohini area.
