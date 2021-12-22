Gurugram: Woman jumps out of moving auto fearing she would get kidnapped, tweets her ordeal

A young woman living in Gurugram, a town near the national capital of Haryana, shared her shocking experience on Twitter, in which she accused an autorickshaw driver of trying to abduct her. She had to jump out of a moving autorickshaw to escape, the girl said. According to the girl's tweet, the incident took place in Sector 22 of Gurgaon, just seven minutes away from her house. According to her Twitter profile, Nistha, who works as a communication specialist, alleged that the autorickshaw driver deliberately took a wrong turn and continued driving on an unknown road, which she protested, but the autorickshaw driver did not respond.

She took to Twitter and wrote,"Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don’t know what it was, it’s still giving me chills. Arond 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (#Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away. I told auto driver that I will do paytm as I don’t have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for Uber, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume.We arrived at a T point from where one has to take right for the sector I live in. But he took left. I asked him are you taking left. He didn’t listen, instead he started shouting god’s name (I don’t want to specify the religion here as this is NOT RELATED to any religion). I shouted literally - ‘bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.' He didn’t respond & kept taking god’s name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind - jump out .speed was 35-40 & before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don’t know how I got that courage. I am quite amazed I didn’t get hurt at all, just a little bit pain on my right shin. By god’s grace, I am fine. I started walking towards my sector, looking back again and again, scared to death that he might come back. I got an e rickshaw to my home then. I am now regretting a lot that why I didn’t note down his auto number when I jumped out. But frankly, when such incident happens, I think you are in a different zone altogether. Writing this post for everyone out there. So that we all are aware and cautious, and it doesn’t happen with anyone else. At least, we don’t have to jump out of moving vehicles risking our lives. Hoping for a safe future"

Later she also updated that she visited Palam Vihar police station. SHO Shri Jitender Yadav himself assured that he will trace the person. Really good response from his team. Hoping we come to the conclusion soon. Thanks



