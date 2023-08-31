Gurugram: Youths thrash CNG pump workers after argument over payment, two nabbed

Gurugram, Aug 31 Three workers of a CNG pump received serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by 6-7 youths at the CNG pump near Nakhdola village on Wednesday night, police said.

However, two of the attackers were overpowered by the employees and were handed over to the police.

Police said the suspects had come in a car to the CNG station at Nakhdola village. They were asked to step out of the car by the employees. This led to an argument.

Another round of argument occurred over the bill which amounted to Rs 575. This resulted in heated arguments and the youth attacked the workers with sticks.

Noticing the commotion, the pump manager and other employees intervened and reportedly tried to stop the accused. Enraged over this, the youths punched and attacked them with sticks, one of them hit an employee on his head and he collapsed. The attackers then tried to escape from the spot but two of them were overpowered by the pump employees and handed over to the police.

"A car had come in the night and demanded to be filled with CNG. We asked them for money, but they started an argument with us and attacked us with sticks. They were drunk. One of our workers received serious injuries and was admitted to an ICU, the remaining two are also admitted to a hospital," a co-worker of the victims and a witness to the incident said.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. The police have launched a search for the absconding accused. A case regarding the matter is yet to be registered.

The police said the names of the victims and suspects are yet to be known but they are in the process of filing an FIR.

