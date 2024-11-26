Gururgram: MCG imposes Rs 30.10 lakh fine against 705 people for violating GRAP norms

Gurugram, Nov 26 Despite the ban on construction in Gurugram, there has been rampant flouting of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP,) which has been in force in the district since October 15 for the prevention of air pollution.

The team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took action against 705 violators and imposed a fine of Rs 30.10 lakhs.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that all types of activities that increase pollution are prohibited under GRAP, which include burning coal or wood in tandoor, construction and demolition, dumping and transporting construction material or debris without covering, throwing debris or garbage in public places and burning garbage are punishable offences.

"MCG teams are constantly monitoring the violators. The teams have been taking continuous action since October 15 and have imposed a fine of Rs 30,10, 500 on 705 violators. These include 20 challans for burning garbage, 27 challans for burning coal or wood, 128 challans for construction and demolition activities, 22 challans for illegally dumping C&D waste, 290 challans for illegally dumping garbage and 218 challans for using single-use plastic," he said.

It may be noted that The Central Air Quality Management Commission implemented GRAP in the National Capital Region and NCR region earlier in October.

Under this, instructions have been given to the concerned departments to control the level of pollution and restrictions have also been imposed by the Commission on many activities that increase pollution. There is also a provision to impose fines as per rules on those who do not follow GRAP.

The MCG officials said that in compliance with GRAP, the civic authority is using 14 machines for mechanised sweeping of roads to control the pollution level and sprinkling of water through tankers on the construction sites of the Municipal Corporation to prevent dust from flying.

Those doing activities prohibited under GRAP are also being monitored and the corporation's teams are taking action to issue challans as per their rules, the official added.

Garg said that under the GRAP, burning garbage, throwing garbage and debris in public places, and keeping and transporting construction material without covering it is prohibited.

He also informed that the civic body is spraying STP-treated water on roads and trees to reduce and control the level of pollution.

For this, MCG has installed 10 anti-smog guns and 18 water tankers. Apart from this, different builders in the corporation area are also using anti-smog guns to control pollution in various places. He informed that 16 mechanised sweeping machines are working on different routes to clean the main roads.

"It has been made mandatory to follow environmental rules in construction and demolition activities. Continuous action is being taken against those doing banned activities. Citizens are requested to neither do activities that increase pollution themselves nor allow others to do so. If any person does this, information against the violates can be shared on the toll-free number 1800-180-1817," he said.

