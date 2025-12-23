Guv Arlekar, CM Vijayan mend ties over V-C appointments in varsities in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, on Tuesday, made it clear that the state government has no intention of continuing a confrontation with the Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor of the universities in the state, signaling a visible softening of stance following a broad understanding reached on Vice-Chancellor's appointments.

The shift in approach comes amid efforts to restore normal functioning in universities across the state that had been paralysed for months due to prolonged friction between the Lok Bhavan and the Kerala government.

The change in tone was reflected at the Kerala Technological University (KTU), where the Board of Governors met in a peaceful atmosphere and approved the university's budget, ending a 14-month impasse.

The CPI(M)-led LDF representatives cooperated in the meeting, enabling the passage of the Rs 373.52-crore budget that was originally due for approval in March this year.

The development is being seen as a crucial step towards administrative stability in the state's higher education sector.

During the previous Board meeting, despite Governor Arlekar being present, the absence of MLAs and senior government officials had resulted in the lack of quorum, forcing the meeting to be adjourned and deepening the standoff.

On Tuesday, however, the Governor was formally received by Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas along with CPI-M MLA I.B. Satheesh, underlining the CPI-M's changed approach and willingness to cooperate.

Addressing speculation around recent administrative decisions, Minister Bindu clarified that the removal of K.S. Anilkumar from the post of Kerala Registrar was not part of any compromise with the Governor.

She said the action was taken based on Anilkumar's own request and should not be viewed through a political lens.

The Minister stressed that the Kerala government would continue to act in accordance with established norms and constitutional provisions in matters relating to university administration.

Meanwhile, with Vice-Chancellor appointments at KTU and the Digital University nearing completion, the Raj Bhavan has initiated procedures for appointing a new Vice-Chancellor at the University of Calicut.

The move suggests a broader effort to resolve long-pending leadership issues across major universities in the state.

The latest developments indicate a thaw in relations between the Kerala government and the Governor after months of sharp exchanges and institutional deadlock.

Whether this emerging consensus will lead to sustained cooperation in the higher education sector remains to be seen, but for now, the approval of the KTU budget marks a significant step towards restoring normalcy in Kerala's universities.

