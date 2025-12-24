Guv Bose says violence & corruption raise concerns in Bengal; announces award for JU students from next year

Kolkata, Dec 24 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Wednesday that there are two problems which are becoming increasingly serious in the state today -- violence and corruption.

According to the Governor, the same picture is reflected within university campuses in the state.

Governor Ananda Bose, who is also the Jadavpur University Chancellor, made this claim while attending the varsity's 68th annual convocation ceremony on Wednesday.

According to the Governor, the malaise that has spread throughout society is also affecting educational institutions in West Bengal.

Asked about the student protests at Jadavpur University at various times and the need for stricter security measures, Governor Ananda Bose said that violence on campus would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said, "A university campus is not an isolated island. When violence and corruption become commonplace in society, their shadow falls upon the education system as well. What happens inside the campus is essentially a reflection of what is happening outside. Therefore, simply implementing strict rules within educational institutions will not solve the problem; a comprehensive social and administrative initiative is needed."

"Violence on the university campus will not be tolerated under any circumstances. While freedom of expression and protest are part of the democratic rights of students, everyone must be vigilant to ensure that these do not ever lead to violence. The authorities, as well as the students, must take responsibility to maintain a conducive environment for education," the Governor added.

Referring to corruption in the state's education sector, Governor Ananda Bose said, "Administrative irregularities and illegal decisions weaken the foundation of the education system. The consequences of some wrong decisions taken in the past are now manifesting themselves in the form of various problems."

According to the Governor, transparency and legal validity are the only way to govern universities.

Meanwhile, Governor Ananda Bose announced that awards will be given by the Raj Bhavan in the future.

He also said that these awards will be presented starting from next year's convocation.

After two years, the convocation ceremony was held at the Jadavpur University on Wednesday.

Governor Ananda Bose announced that a total of seven awards will be given at the university.

These seven awards will be given to postgraduate students, graduate students, teachers, non-teaching staff and administration staff, he said, while conveying this message during his address.

Each of the seven awards will be worth 25,000 rupees.

It has been announced that these awards will be given by the Governor's office.

The specific categories for which the awards will be given have not yet been finalised.

However, it has been said that the awards will be presented from next year's convocation.

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University Chancellor also faced protests upon arriving to attend the convocation ceremony.

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) held a protest.

Regarding the protest outside the convocation venue inside the campus, an SFI member, said, "We have repeatedly demanded that elections be held for the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the Jadavpur University. The Governor is in charge of our university. So, when we learned that he had come to attend the convocation ceremony, we raised our demands in front of him."

"Besides the elections, the students have several other demands," he added.

The student also said that although Jadavpur university is a five-star university, it has many infrastructural problems due to which classes are not being conducted properly.

"The college laboratories also lack adequate equipment, causing students to face numerous difficulties. The issue of security also needs to be addressed; more security guards are needed. In many cases, it is observed that there are not enough security personnel."

Regarding the protests on the day of the convocation, Governor Ananda Bose said, "Protesting is the democratic right of the students. Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan (People's House), so they can come and meet me at any time."

After the ceremony, two representatives from the SFI went to submit a memorandum to Governor Ananda Bose.

