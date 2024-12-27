Guv, CM condole Dr Singh’s death; Telangana declares holiday for offices, educational institutions today

Hyderabad, Dec 27 The government of Telangana has declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the state on Friday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night. Dr Singh’s demise was mourned by the Telangana Governor and Chief Minister.

The state government has also announced a seven-day mourning period. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard.

"The Government of Telangana with profound sorrow on account of the demise of Shri Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on 26-12-2024 and as a mark of respect to the departed leader has decided to declare a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on 27-12-2024 and to observe seven days’ state mourning. The national flag will be at half-mast during the state mourning," reads the order.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor has expressed grief over the demise of the former Prime Minister.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was among those breed of politicians who served the country with distinction in several capacities," the Governor said in his condolence message.

"A scholar and a statesman, his policies left a long-standing impact on India's developmental landscape. Saddened by his demise. Sincere condolences to his family in this hour of grief," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Dr Singh.

“One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformer, and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri Manmohan Singh ji is no more,” posted Revanth Reddy on X on Thursday night.

The Chief Minister, who was attending Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belgavi in Karnataka called Manmohan Singh a man of virtue, impeccable integrity and a true architect of new India.

“A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision-making, Dr Singh is one of the true architects of new India. He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political and public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son,” wrote the Chief Minister.

“Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did. My prayers and deepest condolence for the bereaved family members,” he added.

