Guv holds maiden interaction with Vice Chancellors of 24 Universities in Maha

Mumbai, Oct 28 Maharashtra and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday told the Vice Chancellors of non-agricultural universities in the state that the duty of universities is not limited to imparting literacy and awarding degrees. They must also provide skill-based education, nurture entrepreneurship, and develop students into responsible citizens who will contribute to achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

In his maiden interaction held on Tuesday through video conferencing, the Governor issued several key directives to the universities, including submission of quarterly progress reports to Raj Bhavan, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introduction of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) with utmost sincerity, encouragement of students to participate actively in sports and physical activities and steps to improve institutional rankings at the national level.

Further, the Governor asked the universities to give priority to skill-based education for girl students and work towards women empowerment, ensure transparency, efficiency, and integrity in administration, conduct regular inspections of hostels, messes, and sanitation facilities, and implement the School Connect Programme earnestly to increase student enrolment in higher education, said the release issued by the Governor’s office.

The Governor observed that even though Maharashtra is an educationally advanced state, the decline in university rankings amid growing competition is a matter of concern and needs immediate corrective measures.

He instructed that every university should submit a quarterly report to Raj Bhavan, outlining both achievements and the challenges faced.

Highlighting the importance of sports, the Governor said, "If the young people do not play, do not go to the playgrounds, and do not channel their energy through physical activity, that energy will surely find a wrong outlet.

"Therefore, universities and colleges must maintain playgrounds and sports facilities in good condition, strengthen their sports departments, and monitor how many students actually use these facilities.”

He further directed that universities must share this data with Raj Bhavan within the next three months.

The Governor emphasised collaboration with the Women and Child Welfare Department to promote skill development and empowerment among female students.

He also urged universities to make their administration clean, transparent, and dynamic.

Governor Devvrat said that if India has to regain its past glory, its youth are the greatest asset.

“Today’s students are intelligent and observant. They notice how their teachers behave, how punctual they are, and how updated their knowledge is. Therefore, teachers must remain disciplined, updated, and punctual,” he added.

The Governor urged Vice Chancellors and officials to regularly inspect hostels, messes, and toilets to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Sharing his experience as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, he mentioned witnessing poor sanitation conditions in some universities and said that leaders must personally visit such places and even share meals with students instead of leaving all responsibility to wardens.

He stressed that hostels must not become centers of addiction, and it is everyone’s moral responsibility to prevent this. Universities should organize lectures and workshops on de-addiction to make students aware of the ill effects of substance abuse. He suggested that students, NSS, and NCC volunteers must be actively involved in tree plantation and de-addiction campaigns, and the IKS should be introduced to impart moral and ethical education.

The Governor further said that if universities connect with schools and encourage students to pursue higher education, the current Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 27 per cent will significantly increase. He asked universities to track the career paths of graduates, maintain strong ties with alumni, and organise annual alumni meets.

Governor Devvrat also shared that during his tenure in Gujarat, he personally led a seven-day cleanliness drive at a university campus. He announced that he would undertake similar visits to universities in Maharashtra as well.

