Guv inaugurates Constitution Park at Rajasthan Technical University

Jaipur, March 11 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday virtually inaugurated a Constitution Park at Rajasthan Technical University in Kota.

In his address, the Governor said that the objective of constructing Constitution Parks in universities is to connect the young generation with the Constitution.

"Our Constitution, which is associated with fraternity, self-respect, and unity among the citizens of the country, is also a medium for the economic and social transformation of the nation," he said.

Describing India as a nation associated with great traditions of knowledge and philosophy, he said that "our culture gives the message of considering the whole world as one family and the Constitution is the written form of this sublime idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University S.K. Singh said that this is the first Constitution Park to be built at a technical university in the state.

The Constitution Park is built in an area of around 65,000 square feet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor