Guv Khan in no mood to relent, slams CM Vijayan’s statewide tour

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 A day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the SFI students' waylaying his convoy, on Wednesday he questioned the rationale behind the CM’s statewide trip.

Khan also blamed the state government for the grim financial situation Kerala is passing through.

The Governor told the media in Delhi on Wednesday that he failed to understand the objective of the statewide yatra of CM Vijayan and his entire cabinet that is passing through all the 140 Assembly constituencies.

Khan asked if there was a need for this trip, "which is only about collecting representations from the people", the people on the other hand, were searching for solutions for their problems.

He said he feels sorry for the wonderful state of Kerala as the revenue is coming only from the sale of lottery tickets and liquor.

He then blamed the state for the present financial position of the state and it arose due to extravagance.

Khan’s statement of the financial crisis comes at a time when the Vijayan government has approached the Supreme Court with a petition that the Centre is strangulating Kerala and has prevented it from taking loans.

Even though Khan and Vijayan have been up in arms against one another for some time, the former has intensified his attack against the latter lately. The Governor on Tuesday said that the almost near physical attacks on him were being carried out under the directions of CM Vijayan. Khan asked the state chief secretary and police chief not to brush-off the SFI attack case on him, while he was on his way to the airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor