Guv Khan Vs CM Vijayan: Action will now move to Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 With Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking on one another in public, the next round of their ongoing war of words will be witnessed on the floor of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on January 25.

According to tradition, the first day of the Assembly session in the new year belongs to the Governor of the state, when he reads out the programs and projects of ‘his’ government for the year and also about the achievements of the previous year.

With the Kerala Government having filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor saying that he was not fulfilling his responsibilities, all eyes are on Khan’s address in the Assembly.

Apart from the case in the apex court, the Vijayan Government also wrote to the President stating that Khan was not doing his job properly and that had resulted in problems for the state government.

It must be recalled that at the height of the Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Khan while reading out his address to the Assembly in 2020 said that he was reading out because the Chief Minister had requested him to do so.

So now, with the Vijayan Cabinet on Wednesday deciding to convene the Budget Session of the Kerala Assembly, the official note has been send to the Governor as per convention.

Now all eyes will be on the Governor’s address which will be prepared by the Vijayan Government and the first reaction to it will be known, when it reaches the hands of Khan and he has his first look.

