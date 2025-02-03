Guv Ravi to reach Delhi today amid rift with TN govt, case in SC

Chennai, Feb 3 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who has been in regular confrontation with the state government, is set to leave for New Delhi on Monday evening for a three-day visit. He is also expected to seek legal advice over the pending case in the Supreme Court seeking his removal.

He is scheduled to return on February 5.

The sudden departure has triggered widespread speculation, with many believing that the visit aims to address the ongoing tensions between the Governor and the state government.

According to sources from the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers during his visit.

The meetings are likely to focus on several contentious issues, including the controversy surrounding the Governor’s recent walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly without delivering his speech.

Another key issue likely to be discussed is the pending case in the Supreme Court seeking the Governor’s removal.

Advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin has filed a plea seeking the immediate recall of Governor Ravi, citing political interference and constitutional overreach. The case is set for hearing on February 5.

Sources suggest that Ravi may consult legal experts and lawyers regarding this matter during his visit.

Additionally, Ravi’s trip is expected to address the long-standing dispute over university vice-chancellors’ appointments, a major point of contention between the Governor and the state government.

Ravi has insisted on a more transparent and merit-based selection process, which has led to a standoff with the ruling administration.

The sudden trip has also fuelled speculation about Ravi’s future as Governor. His term officially ended in July last year, and despite the usual practice of extending the tenure of Governors, no extension has been granted yet.

Some believe that the visit may be aimed at securing an extension or clarifying his future role.

It may be recalled that on January 6, Ravi walked out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly immediately after the session commenced.

His protest was in response to the Assembly’s decision not to sing the National Anthem. The Governor reminded the Assembly of its constitutional responsibility to sing the National Anthem and urged the Chief Minister to ensure this protocol.

However, only Tamil Nadu’s state song was sung.

This is not the first time Governor Ravi has walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

A similar incident occurred in February 2024 on the first day of the session.

In January 2023, Ravi walked out of the House after skipping a paragraph in his address that referred to national and regional stalwarts and the “Dravidian Model of Governance.”

The omitted section stated, “Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna, and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this government has been delivering the much-acclaimed Dravidian Model of Governance to its people.”

This led to an unprecedented standoff between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government, setting the stage for repeated confrontations in subsequent years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor