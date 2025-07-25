Guwahati airport records impressive growth in first quarter of FY 25-26

Guwahati, July 25 The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has demonstrated a strong operational performance in the first quarter of the current financial year, posting significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic, officials said on Friday.

A spokesperson of the Guwahati airport said that between April and June 2025, the LGBIA), Guwahati posted a significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic. This performance reaffirms the airport's role as a critical aviation hub in Northeast India and reflects the increasing demand for air connectivity across the region, she said.

According to the spokesperson, with continuous investments in infrastructure, technology, and passenger experience, LGBIA continues to support the region’s economic integration with the rest of the country and abroad. During the quarter under review, LGBIA handled 12,470 aircraft movements and 1.81 million passengers, both registering double-digit growth when compared with the same period last year.

She said that the highest single-day passenger footfall was recorded on April 10, 2025, when 21,594 passengers passed through the terminal. The top three destinations by passenger volume remained consistent – Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru – reaffirming strong interconnectivity with major metro cities The continued rise in passenger and aircraft movement volumes underscores the success of recent operational enhancements and sustained collaboration with airline partners, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders.

The Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) recorded its highest-ever single-day cargo handling of 42.43 metric tonnes (MT) on June 28, surpassing the previous record of 40.43 MT set last year, a growth of 4.95 per cent.

The GIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. The GIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a concession agreement of 50 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor