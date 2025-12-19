Guwahati airport’s new terminal decked up to welcome PM Modi, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 19 Excitement is running high in Assam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared his enthusiasm on social media, saying that the airport is fully prepared to welcome the Prime Minister. “Excitement at its peak! LGBI Airport’s Integrated Terminal is all decked up to welcome Adarniya Narendra Modi ji tomorrow. Just a few hours to go!” CM Sarma posted on X.

The newly constructed Integrated Terminal is being hailed as a major infrastructure milestone for the Northeast, significantly enhancing passenger handling capacity and modern amenities at the region’s busiest airport.

Designed to blend contemporary architecture with elements reflecting Assam’s cultural identity, the terminal is expected to transform the travel experience for both domestic and international passengers.

Officials said the inauguration of the terminal marks a crucial step in strengthening air connectivity in the Northeast, positioning Guwahati as a key aviation hub linking the region with the rest of India and Southeast Asia.

The project is also seen as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism promotion and improved cargo movement, particularly for Assam’s tea, agricultural produce and handloom products.

Meanwhile, even as PM Modi is set to inaugurate the new passenger terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGB) International Airport, the Assam government has already started laying the groundwork for the next phase of expansion at the state’s principal aviation hub.

CM Sarma said that the government is actively considering the construction of a second, additional terminal at Guwahati airport, citing a steady rise in passenger traffic and the airport’s expanding role as the Northeast’s primary gateway.

The Chief Minister stated that once the new terminal is commissioned, all domestic flight operations will be shifted there.

“Planning for a second new terminal is already underway. For the time being, the new terminal will handle operations, while the existing terminal will be phased out gradually,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that international flights would continue to operate from the existing terminal for some time due to customs and related infrastructure requirements, but this arrangement would eventually change as facilities are streamlined. “Over time, the old terminal will be closed,” he said.

