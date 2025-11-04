Guwahati: Customs Seize Weed Worth Rs 6.46 Crore at LGBI Airport

In a major drug bust, customs officials at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati seized hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 6 crore from an unclaimed passenger bag. The Guwahati Customs Division made the seizure on November 3, 2025, after officers detected a suspicious item during routine screening of checked-in luggage arriving on flight FD-124 from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. The flight had departed on November 2 and landed in Guwahati the following day. During the inspection, officials discovered 12 neatly packed parcels inside one of the suitcases. Upon opening them, they found approximately 6.46 kilograms of a green-colored substance, which was suspected to be high-grade hydroponic cannabis. Preliminary testing using a drug detection kit confirmed that the material contained marijuana. The customs department immediately seized the consignment, estimating its market value at around ₹6.46 crore.

Interestingly, the baggage had been left unclaimed at the airport, raising suspicions that the carrier may have abandoned it after sensing scrutiny by authorities. Despite efforts to identify the owner, no passenger has yet come forward to claim the luggage. Investigations are underway to trace the individual or group responsible for smuggling the contraband into the country. Officials suspect that the consignment was part of a larger international drug trafficking network operating through Southeast Asian routes.

This is not the first time the Guwahati Customs Division has uncovered a major drug haul from an international flight. In December last year, officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had arrested a drug trafficker at the same airport for attempting to smuggle nearly 3 kilograms of hydroponic weed from Bangkok. That consignment, valued at ₹3 crore, had been seized following a tip-off received by the customs department.

Authorities have intensified surveillance at airports in the Northeast, which have increasingly become transit points for smuggling high-value narcotics. The recent seizure at LGBI Airport underscores the vigilance of customs officials and highlights the continuing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.