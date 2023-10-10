Guwahati hosts first ever defence tech show in northeast

Guwahati, Oct 10 The first defence technology show kickstarted in Guwahati on Tuesday, officials said.

Nearly 200 manufacturers have set up their booths at the two-day 'East Tech' event, which was launched by Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, and Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah.

The Indian Army and the Assam government organised the tech event, which also featured MSMEs, defence PSUs, and start-ups showcasing their goods.

Lt. Gen. Kalita said, "We are exposing the manufacturers to our needs and also enabling the end-users in field formations to directly place their wants.”

He said that the troops need to be suitably equipped and the nation has to fight its own battles with its own technology.

Highlighting the dynamic difficulties the armed services face, spanning from conventional combat to counter-insurgency operations, Lt. Gen. Kalita said: “In this tech expo, we are concentrating on indigenous technology. Although, the defence expo is always held in the city centre, the Army has started to organise comparable expos expressly for its various command formations.”

He said that they have organised it in Kolkata last year to launch it for the Eastern Command. “We're doing it here this time,” he said.

He said that there is need to feel gaps in making orders, timely delivery, and proper procurement through right procedures.

“Financial experts are also here to help the buyers as well as the sellers to understand the procurement process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah emphasised Assam's strategic significance for the producers in the defense industry.

The minister said: "We are confident that defence industry producers would step forward and investigate the state's location advantage. On the ongoing infrastructure and logistical advancements in Assam, the state government will also give all feasible help.”

