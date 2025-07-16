Gwalior: Father Dies in Road Accident Involving Three Trucks Ahead of Daughter’s Engagement

In a tragic incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a father was killed in a horrific accident just before his daughter's engagement. While buying vegetables in the Ramdwara area of Janakganj, he was crushed by three trucks in quick succession, leaving his family devastated. According to the information received, Devendra Jatav, a resident of Navagraha Colony, had gone out to buy vegetables. At night, when the hotels in the area were closed, Devendra went a little further. At 2 am, while he was walking on the side of the road, a truck hit him hard, due to which he fell on the road. After this, the second and third trucks also crushed him.

Police said that Devendra was seriously injured in the accident. He had deep wounds on his head. His younger brother Gajendra, who reached the spot, immediately admitted him to the trauma center for treatment. However, he died in the meantime.

Devendra has three children. Preparations were in full swing for the engagement and wedding of the elder daughter at home. The family was supposed to go to the son's house on July 15, but due to an accident, the house has been destroyed. This incident has come as a big shock to the family.