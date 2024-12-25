Gwalior to celebrate ex-PM Vajpayee's birth anniversary as Pride Day 

Bhopal, Dec 25 Gwalior, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will celebrate his 100th birth anniversary as Pride Day on Wednesday.

A cultural event along with an exhibition on the life of former PM Vajpayee will be organised at Dattopant Thengadi Auditorium of Agricultural University in Gwalior.

Apart from an exhibition, a short film based on the life of Vajpayee will also be shown at the function.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will honour eight personalities of Gwalior who are doing remarkable work in different fields, including environment and sports.

Personalities who will be honoured with 'Gwalior Samman' include litterateur and educationist Jagdish Tomar, International Hockey player Karishma Yadav, Yoga teacher Akhilesh Pachauri, senior physician S. N. Iyengar and environmentalist Padma Shri Baba Seva Singh.

Non-government organisation Swarg Ashram, which has been engaged in the service of destitute and helpless people and Udbhav Sports and Culture Association, which organises sports and cultural activities at the international level will also be conferred with 'Gwalior Samman'.

As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition to highlight the achievements of former PM Vajpayee at BJP headquarters on Tuesday evening.

The exhibition highlights former PM Vajpayee's achievements right from his formative years and the BJP's political success -- from just two seats in 1984 to the party coming to power at the Centre.

The main event that would be organised in Chhatarpur, during which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking national project, the country's first interlinking of rivers project under the national perspective plan.

On this occasion, PM Modi will release a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a floating solar project established at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district.

The project is expected to help in reducing carbon emissions and will pave the way for the government's mission of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Former PM Vajpayee's native state of Madhya Pradesh played a huge role in shaping his political career as he was elected to the Lok Sabha twice (1971 from Gwalior and 1991 from Vidisha).

He breathed his last on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

