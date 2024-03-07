Gym trainer killed day before wedding in Delhi, father 'missing'

New Delhi, March 7 A 29-year-old gym trainer, who was all set to get married on Thursday, was killed by unidentified persons in south Delhi, the police said.

The deceased, who was stabbed multiple times, has been identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Devli Extension. The police suspect the role of the deceased man's father in the murder, as he has been 'missing' since the night of the murder.

"Multiple teams are currently trying to trace the 'missing' man," said sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said that at 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received regarding a murder in the Raju Park area, following which a police team was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the crime scene, the police found that Singhal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Singhal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits," said the DCP.

Prakash Singh, the victim's uncle, said that Gaurav, the elder son, got engaged to a girl three days ago, and they were all set to go to the girl's place in Kakrola with the wedding procession on Thursday.

