H-rera Gurugram directs promoter to handover possession of unit & pay DPC

Gurugram, Nov 14 As a big relief to a homebuyer, who had been waiting for the possession of his flat for over four years, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-rera), Gurugram passed an order directing Pareena Infrastructures Private Limited to handover the unit within 30 days from the date of the order the authority pronounced on November 8.

While adjudicating the matter, Chairman of the Authority Arun Kumar directed Pareena Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a city-based real estate promoter, to pay the delayed possession (DPC) charges also to the complainant/homebuyer.

The DPC interest must be paid at the 11.10 per cent prescribed annual rate of interest.

The complainant/homebuyer, Tarakeswar Das, had booked his dream home unit in the group housing project Micasa being developed at Sector 68, Gurugram, the realtor way back in 2016, and its possession due date was 2020.

The respondent promoter is directed to also execute the conveyance deed in favour of the complainants after settling the dues, if any, within 90 days from the date of this order, said the Authority.

The complainant had filed a case against Pareena Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in this regard in H-rera court in December 2023, seeking possession of his dream home and other reliefs.

The authority is of the view that there is a delay on the part of the promoter to offer the possession of the allotted unit to complainants as per the terms and conditions of the buyer’s agreement and it is the failure of the promoter to fulfil its obligations and responsibilities as the agreement to handover the possession within the stipulated period, authority said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor