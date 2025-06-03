Haasan writes to Kannada film body; says row a result of ‘misunderstanding’

Bengaluru, June 3 Amid the language row, superstar Kamal Haasan wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday stating that the row over his remarks on origins of Kannada language is a result of a misunderstanding. Kamal Haasan also maintained that he is against the dominance of one language over another.

The letter is addressed to Narasimhalu, President, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Bengaluru.

Kamal Haasan stated, “I acknowledge your letter dated May 30, 2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity.

"It pains me that my statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar - has been misunderstood and taken out of context. My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language.”

“Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: My love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue,” Kamal Haasan stated.

“My bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and all languages of this land is abiding and heartfelt. I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India,” he emphasised.

“I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding. My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us,” he maintained.

“It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event. I really regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this. But am sure our true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now,” Kamal Haasan stated.

"Cinema must remain a bridge between people never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement and I never have been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," he said.

“I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect,” Kamal Haasan concluded.

Kamal Haasan had stated that Kannada language was derived from Tamil and sparked a row.

The actor has filed a petition before the court seeking protection.

The Karnataka High Court has rapped him and asked him not to use the Right to Speech to hurt sentiments.

The court also asked him why should the police give protection to him for his mistake. The court asked his clear position on whether he was willing to tender apologies or not by noon.

