Had demanded Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur from PM last year: Tejashwi

Patna, Jan 24 A day after the Narendra Modi Government conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Karpoori Thakur, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said a longstanding demand had been fulfilled on the 100 birth anniversary of the socialist leader.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Patna for the inauguration of the new building of Bihar Vidhan Sabha last year, we raised this demand before him. Now, it has been achieved and it is a matter of great happiness. Karpoori Thakur was a great well-wisher of Dalits, the oppressed and the poor,” Yadav said.

“However, the way it was given to Karpoori Thakur, after we conducted the caste survey in Bihar and the figures of the Extremely Backward Caste population emerged in public domain, shows the central government got scared and announced the Bharat Ratna for him,” Yadav said.

When asked about such an announcement being made just before the Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi Yadav said that every Samajwadi leader demanded Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur, whether it was Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“I personally believe that the Bharat Ratna should also be conferred on Dalit leader Kanshi Ram. It will be better for us all,” Yadav said.

