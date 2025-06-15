Haifa port in Israel operating normally despite Iran attack

New Delhi, June 15 There has been no damage to Israel’s Haifa port in the Iranian ballistic missile attack on an oil refinery nearby and cargo operations are progressing unhindered, according to media reports.

Despite strikes targeting the Haifa oil refinery and surrounding areas, the port itself is operating normally, with cargo operations continuing unhampered, reports confirmed.

There are eight ships at the port now and cargo operations were being carried out normally, according to the reports.

Late on Saturday night, Iran targeted Israel's Haifa port and a nearby oil refinery in retaliation to Tel Avi's attack on Iranian nuclear sites and missile factories and military command centres. Top military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in the attacks launched by air.

Shrapnel fell in the chemical terminal at the port and some other projectiles fell at the oil refinery but there is no damage to the port facilities. The refinery is reported to be at some distance from the port facilties.

Haifa Port is a major international seaport located in northern Israel, a relatively less volatile region compared to the south. It is an important port for Israel both for imports and exports of the country.

A major escalation unfolded as Iran reportedly launched a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel for the second consecutive night, with Iranian state media claiming a direct hit on the Haifa oil refinery, sparking a large fire near the northern port city. Official Israeli confirmation of a refinery strike remains pending.

The missile assault reportedly struck a residential building in Tamra near Haifa, killing three and injuring at least 14 others.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores, as US President Donald Trump said the conflict could be ended easily while warning Tehran not to strike any US targets.

Israeli rescue teams combed through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed in strikes, using flashlights and sniffer dogs to look for survivors after at least 10 people, including children, were killed, authorities said.

Iran has said at least 138 people have been killed in Israel's onslaught since Friday. The Israeli military warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is not involved in the attacks in Iran. However, Tehran has alleged a US hand in the Israeli offensive and has called off the nuclear talks which were scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday.

Trump has warned Tehran against any retaliatory attacks on US facilities or interests.

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict," he added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor