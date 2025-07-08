Haj 2026 application process to end on July 31: Ministry of Minority Affairs

New Delhi, July 8 The Ministry of Minority Affairs said on Tuesday that applications for Haj 2026 can be filed by pilgrims through the online Haj Application Form till July 31.

The process for registration for the Haj 2026 pilgrimage was opened by Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The Ministry's announcement for Haj 2026 said, "The Haj Committee of India invites applications for Haj-2026 from intending pilgrims through the online Haj Application Form, available on the official website https://hajcommittee.gov.in and the mobile application 'Haj Suvidha' (available for both iPhone and Android devices). The application window will be open from July 7, 2025, to July 31, 2025 (11.59 p.m.)."

The notification also advised applicants to thoroughly read the Guidelines and Undertakings before submitting their forms.

"It is mandatory to possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before the last date of application, and valid at least till December 31, 2026," said an official statement.

The Haj Committee also advised applicants to consider their preparedness carefully before applying. "Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss," it said.

This announcement on Haj 2026 marks the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfil their spiritual aspiration of performing Haj with the support and facilitation of the Government of India.

In June, Indian Haj pilgrims joined millions of others at Mount Arafat outside Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Wuquf-e-Arafat, the core ritual of Haj.

The Indian Medical Mission ensured that the pilgrims, including those sick or hospitalised, arrived in time for the ritual through dedicated ambulances and special buses - a testament to the Indian Haj Mission's care and commitment during Haj.

India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, announced the safe arrival of Indian pilgrims in Arafat and highlighted that the Indian Haj mission, in coordination with the Saudi authorities, ensured their smooth journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government remains committed to ensuring improved pilgrimage experiences for the devotees.

The Indian government has been making efforts over the last 10 years to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost-efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

The Indian Haj Mission - the biggest operation of its kind handled by the government of India outside the Indian borders - has closely coordinated logistics with the concerned Saudi authorities to make the new initiative a success.

Last year, the Indian government made extensive arrangements to assist over 1,75,000 pilgrims from India who had converged on the sacred Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Haj Mission, along with the Saudi Haj Ministry, made all the arrangements for moving the pilgrims from Mina to Arafat, including their stay in Arafat and their return.

