Haj 2026: Committee eyes digital transformation, better pilgrim services

New Delhi, Nov 22 Haj Committee of India (HCoI) Chairperson Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar on Saturday underscored the need for robust digital systems to assist pilgrims from the application stage to post-pilgrimage services and enhance their Haj 2026 experience, an official said.

Addressing the Committee’s day-long national conference, Dr Kumar, who is Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), initiated the discussions on measures to streamline and enhance the experience of pilgrims during Haj 2026.

The conference opened with a two-minute silence observed in memory of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Medina on November 17, said a statement.

In his address, Dr Kumar directed the HCoI to ensure that all Haj-related operations become fully digital, portal-based, and AI-integrated, eliminating the need for manual processes.

He emphasised that in the era of advanced technology, efficient and transparent service delivery must be the priority.

Dr Kumar underscored the need for robust digital systems to assist pilgrims from the application stage to post-Haj services, ensuring seamless access to information, support, and financial transactions.

Further, Dr Kumar instructed the HCoI to immediately refund 75 per cent of all pending dues to Haj pilgrims, with the remaining 25 per cent to be processed after verification, due diligence, and audit.

He advised the Committee to engage a professional Financial Management Services (FMS) company to handle accounting processes and to provide pilgrims with round-the-clock self-assisted financial transaction support, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The meeting convened the Executive Officers of all State and Union Territory Haj Committees. The primary focus was to strengthen cooperation and synergy between the State/UT Haj Committees and the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) to deliver world-class facilities to all Indian Haj pilgrims.

The conference agenda was packed with critical operational activities. Key discussions centred on “Accommodation & Logistics”, including a thorough review of arrangements and coordination with domestic and Saudi agencies to ensure timely and comfortable services.

Another priority area was “Transportation & Baggage Handling”, with the goal to strengthen systems for the seamless movement of pilgrims and establish efficient, safe baggage protocols.

The readiness of field staff was also assessed, with an evaluation of “Training of Haj Assistants and Inspectors,” emphasising high standards of “service delivery, discipline, and adherence to all operational protocols.”

