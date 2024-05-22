Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

Guwahati, May 22 Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has alleged that even as the state sends the highest numbers of pilgrims to Haj every year, it does not provide government facilities for their stay.

Barbhuiya said, "An average of 4,000 pilgrims from Assam go for Haj every year. But they have to face great difficulties in Guwahati due to the lack of a place to stay. There is a private staying place for the pilgrims in the city which cannot accommodate such large numbers."

Haj pilgrims across the state gather in Guwahati and embark on their journey to the Saudi Arabia.

"I have made arrangements for the stay of a few people but it was not sufficient. The state government must immediately intervene to take steps so that Haj pilgrims do not face inconvenience in the state," he added.

The AIUDF legislator said, "There are luxurious staying places for Haj pilgrims in Kolkata, people can go to Makkah-Madinah to perform Haj from there without any hassles."

Meanwhile, Ajmal has claimed that Haj pilgrims have to pay an additional fee of Rs 51,000 for the embarkation points in Guwahati.

He asked, "Why pilgrims should be charged more in Assam compared to other states?"

Ajmal has also sent a letter to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and appealed to reimburse the additional charges paid by Haj pilgrims in Assam.

