Hajj 2025: First phase of departures from Indian airports concludes

New Delhi, May 19 The first phase of air departures (Lap-I) for Hajj 2025 pilgrimage have been successfully concluded with airport at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mumbai handling most of the rush, an official said on Monday.

The second phase of air departures (Lap-II) commenced on May 10 and is currently in progress from airports at Ahmedabad, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and Srinagar, the official said.

More than 1.20 lakh pilgrims will benefit from the air charter operations being undertaken over a limited window of one month, said a statement, adding that the first phase of air departures had started on April 29.

The statement said the air charter operations are conducted in close coordination with various stakeholder ministries and organisations as travellers embark on their spiritual journey, preparing for the sacred rites they will perform.

On Thursday, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, met pilgrims from different Indian states in Mecca to ensure a smooth and seamless Hajj pilgrimage for all.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan visited pilgrims from various states and enquired about their welfare and issues of concern in Mecca today. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of the Indian pilgrims and making their spiritual Haj journey hassle-free," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

The Ambassador, accompanied by Indian Consul (Hajj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and other coordinators, inspected various functional desks, branch offices, and branch dispensaries set up to serve the Indian pilgrims in Mecca.

The Ambassador also undertook a comprehensive review of the Azizia transport in Mecca. Azizia Transport is a seamless, 24-hour service provided for the pilgrims from their residences to the Haram Sharif by the Indian Hajj Mission.

The medical and accommodation facilities for Indian Hajj pilgrims are also being continuously monitored and reviewed. The Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials and staff deployed in temporary branch offices and dispensaries, various cells and desks, set up by the Indian Hajj Mission.

