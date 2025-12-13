Hajj 2026: Pilgrims Advised to Complete Bookings by January 15, Warned Against Fraud

The Ministry of Minority Affairs under Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, December 13, has issued an advisory urging all intending Haj 2026 pilgrims to complete their bookings through authorised Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) by January 15, 2026. The advisory aims to ensure timely completion of formalities mandated by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the advisory, the Saudi authorities have set February 1, 2026 as the final date for finalising all mandatory housing and service contracts related to accommodation, transportation and logistics for Hajj pilgrims from India. These agreements are necessary to facilitate proper arrangements for all pilgrims visiting the Kingdom for performing Haj 2026.

Also Read | Saudi Foreign Minister, US Secretary Rubio discuss regional and international developments in phone call.

In view of the deadline, the Ministry of Minority Affairs argued that pilgrims using HGOs or PTOs must secure their bookings well in advance. Timely booking will allow the agencies to complete the procedural requirements, including accommodation and transport contracts, within the prescribed timeframe.

Important circular for #Hajj2026



For the convenience of Indian private Haj pilgrims, I urge everyone to apply early & choose only authorised Haj Group Organisers (HGOs)/PTOs.



Timely booking by 15 January 2026 will help avoid last-minute difficulties & ensure smooth,… pic.twitter.com/yJnElzmCc0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 13, 2025

Pilgrims have also been specifically advised to verify the registration status, quota, and official approval of the HGOs or PTOs before making any payments. Bookings should only be made through authorised tour operators recognised by the Haj Committee of India to avoid potential fraud.