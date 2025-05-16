HAL expects to deliver 12 LCA Mk1A fighter jets to IAF this year

New Delhi, May 16 Public sector military aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Friday that it expects to deliver as many as 12 LCA Mk1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force this year, following the commencement of delivery of engines from US tech giant GE.

The defence PSU said in an earnings call that it expects to roll out the first combat jet in the next couple of months. The aircraft and helicopter manufacturer said it sees FY26 revenue growth in the range of 8-10 per cent.

The Tejas LCA Mk1A is an upgraded variant of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, developed by HAL. It is designed as a 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft, with cutting-edge combat capabilities, survivability, and operational efficiency.

HAL said that it has a strong orderbook of around Rs 1.89 lakh crore as of April 2025, up from around Rs 94,000 crore a year ago. The pipeline of order inflow includes 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets, 143 ALH (advance light helicopter) for the Indian Air Force and 10 Dorniers for the Indian Navy, which adds up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

For the LCA Mk1A, HAL has planned two manufacturing lines, one each in Bengaluru and Nasik.

Hindustan Aeronautics also said it will be expanding its manufacturing capacities for aircraft and helicopters to meet the increased demand. The capacity addition at the Nashik factory in Maharashtra is expected to be key in the ramp up, helping with deliveries of planes and helicopters.

The defence PSU has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 14,000-15,000 crore over the next five years for its production plans to meet the deadline for delivering the combat aircraft and helicopters to the IAF. This works out to an investment of around Rs 3,000 every year for the company.

HAL share prices rose 5 per cent on Friday. There has been a broad rally across defence shares with the success of Operation Sindoor expected to accelerate the drive for increased orders indigenous defence companies.

The government may also go in for an increase in the defence budget following the escalation in tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

