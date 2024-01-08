HAL to showcase indigenously modified Sukhoi at ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show’

New Delhi, Jan 8 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said that it will participate in the 10th edition of ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024’ and also showcase the indigenously modified Sukhoi during the event.

The ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024’ will take place from January 9 to 13.

“We have identified over 100 critical items for indigenisation and will display some of them during the event,” HAL in a press statement said.

CMD HAL C B Ananthakrishnan said that one of the major attractions at HAL stall will be Su-30 MKI aircraft which has been modified indigenously for integration of air-to-ground BrahMos missile manufactured in India.

He said that the missile weighs 2500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 kms.

“HAL manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft so far and has also overhauled over 100 Su-30 MKI. HAL’s Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be on static display,” Ananthakrishnan said.

He said that LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.

He said that the scale models of Su-30, LCA, ALH WSI, HTT40 and Do-228, HAL stall will showcase core competencies and capabilities of Indian industries, opportunities in indigenisation of critical aerospace parts, aggregates, LRUs, materials, and consumables.

Ananthakrishnan said that six manufacturing divisions of HAL- Aircraft Division Nashik, Engine Division Koraput, Accessories Division Hyderabad and Lucknow, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur and Engine Division Bengaluru will participate in the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor