Haldwani Accident: Four Dead, Including Newborn, as Car Plunges into Overflowing Canal; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a devastating incident that has shaken the Haldwani community, four people, including a child, lost their lives after a car lost control and plunged into an irrigation canal in the Kotwali area, behind the fire brigade office. The tragic accident occurred amid persistent rainfall that continues to batter the region. According to initial reports, the car overturned upon hitting the water and was carried a short distance before becoming lodged near a culvert. The overturned position caused the vehicle to fill with water quickly, trapping the passengers inside. Of the seven occupants, four were declared dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

VIDEO | Haldwani: Tragedy strikes as a car carrying seven people, including a newborn, plunges into an overflowing canal amid heavy rainfall. Four dead including a four-day-old infant, two women, and a man, while three others were injured.

Police and fire brigade personnel responded promptly to the emergency. A rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving information, and the vehicle was eventually retrieved from the canal. This tragedy comes at a time when Uttarakhand is grappling with the severe impact of the monsoon season. The Almora-Haldwani National Highway (NH) has been particularly affected, with continuous rainfall causing mudslides and landslips that have brought traffic to a standstill in several areas.

On Tuesday, the highway near the Kwarab region became impassable due to heavy mud deposits, leaving many commuters stranded for hours. Navin Kumar, a traveler from Pithoragarh, described the situation as "chaotic" and expressed frustration over the lack of clarity regarding how long the roadblock would last. "After multiple efforts, the truck was finally removed and traffic resumed. However, due to the heavy volume of vehicles, movement is still slow," said NH junior engineer Jagdish Papnai. A viral video circulating on social media captured the moment a large section of the hillside collapsed onto the road, highlighting the vulnerability of the terrain during the monsoon. Local residents have voiced concerns over the increasing risk of such incidents as the rains continue. Authorities are urging travelers to exercise caution and are closely monitoring landslide-prone areas. Meanwhile, the tragic loss of lives in Haldwani serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by adverse weather conditions and deteriorating infrastructure.

