Haldwani Violence: 4 Fatalities, More Than 250 Injured in Clash Over Uttarakhand Madrasa Demolition, Schools Closed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2024 09:34 AM

ir="ltr">Four people were reported dead and 250 were injured in widespread violence over the demolition of an illegal madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, has left the city under curfew, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters and internet services completely shut down. Schools are also shut in light of the violence.

The confrontation reached a boiling point when a team of government officials, accompanied by a significant police presence, attempted to raze the structures following a court order. The authorities had deemed the madrasa and mosque illegal, leading to their demolition. However, this move was met with fierce resistance from a mob in the Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani.

The clash resulted in over 50 policemen being injured, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire. The mob, described as "unruly elements," pelted stones at the officials, prompting the police to retaliate with tear gas. The violence escalated as vehicles outside the police station were set om fire, further deteriorating the law and order situation.

The demolitions carried out with a heavy police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) presence, aimed to clear government land allegedly encroached upon by the madrasa and mosque. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the demolitions complied with a court order.Internet services have been suspended in Banbhulpura. So far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen are injured.The administration has also ordered closure of all schools and colleges.Open in app