Haldwani Violence: Arrests Rise, Jamiat Delegation Visits Area, Curfew Continues

Police reported the arrest of twenty-five more individuals in connection with the February 8 riots following the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The total number of arrests now stands at 30, with efforts underway to apprehend key accused Abdul Malik, stated Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena.

On Sunday, as a delegation of two Muslim bodies visited the area and alleged that protesters are treated differently on the basis of religion.

Violence erupted on Thursday in the Banbhoolpura area following the demolition, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police. Six rioters were killed, and over a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured. Curfew remains in force in Banbhoolpura, although it has been lifted from the outer areas of the town, with shops closed and roads deserted.

Internet services remain suspended in the area to prevent misinformation through social media platforms. Approximately 1,100 security personnel are deployed in the town, and the state government has requested four companies, each comprising about 100 personnel, from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura.

A delegation from the Uttarakhand Congress, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yashpal Arya, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the day, demanding an impartial probe into the violence. Dhami assured the delegation that immediate action had been taken by the state government to maintain law and order, with the Kumaon commissioner conducting a magisterial probe expected to submit its report in 15 days.

On Sunday, a delegation of representatives from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited Haldwani. Condemning the police action in Haldwani, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said the report submitted by the delegation was extremely painful.

According to the report, the police are arresting people by breaking all limits of cruelty and abuse, even breaking doors and forcibly entering houses, he said, alleging that both men and women were being harassed.