Hall to be built in memory of late Congress leader and former MP L Elaya Perumal: TN CM Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that a centenary memorial hall would be built in memory of the late Congress leader and former MP L Elaya Perumal, who championed the cause of the Scheduled Caste throughout his life.

"We are proud to announce that a Centenary Memorial Hall will be built at Chidambaram town in Cuddalore district," Stalin said.

Invoking Article 110, CM Stalin made the announcement at the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

"He is the one who fought for the abolition of untouchability and was a member of Parliament for three terms," said CM Stalin.

He added that L Elaya Perumal sacrificed his life for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes people and also worked for the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu.

