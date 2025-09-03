HAM to hold national convention in Delhi tomorrow

Patna, Sep 3 The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is set to hold its National Convention on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

The convention will be attended by party patron, ex-Bihar Chief Minister and the current Union Minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, national president Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman, MLAs, state presidents, national and state-level office-bearers, along with a large number of workers from across the country.

Party national spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan said that the event, to be held under the leadership of Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman, will begin at 11 a.m.

He described the convention as a “milestone” in shaping the party’s future direction, particularly with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in focus.

Key discussions will include organisational strengthening, party expansion in different states, public issues, and election strategy.

Workers will also be given clear guidelines on campaign management, organizational functioning, and ways to connect the party’s policies with the people.

“The decisions taken in the National Convention will lay down the outline of future politics and organizational activities. This event will not only showcase the unity of HAM but also reinforce the party’s role and contribution in the upcoming elections,” Sharan said.

Earlier in the day, Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded 20 seats for his party ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly poll on Wednesday.

“If NDA partners have sympathy for us, our demand will definitely be fulfilled. To give HAM the status of a recognized party, at least 20 seats should be allotted,” Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, HAM contested on 7 seats and won 4, but this time Jitan Ram Manjhi has raised his claim to 20 seats—a demand seen as difficult to accommodate.

HAM convention will be coming up a day after a high-level BJP meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

