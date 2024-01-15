Hangal gang rape case: No question of protecting anyone, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that there is no question of protecting anyone regarding the Hangal gang rape case.

“Whoever takes the law into their hands, we will try to punish them,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that the accused have been arrested and investigation is going on.

“We will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. We will initiate action as per the law,” Chief Minister said.

On demand of BJP to handover the gang rape case to SIT, the Chief Minister said that SIT will also investigate along with state police.

“The case is under investigation and after preliminary report comes a decision will be taken. There is no question of hushing the case,” the Chief Minister said.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that there are efforts to hush up the case offering money to the victim.

He has alleged that the cops of Haveri offered money to the victims to close the Hangal incident.

“The government must constitute a SIT to probe the incident,” Bommai has said.

He said that under the garb of investigation, the victim had been taken to Sirsi after the local police got information about the visit of the BJP women's delegation to Haveri.

“Congress has been doing this kind of politics since long. What else can be expected from them,” Bommai said.

