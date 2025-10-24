‘Hanging in room’: Kota student commits suicide after failing exams

Jaipur, Oct 24 A 21-year-old MBBS student of Kota Medical College died by suicide after reportedly falling into depression over failing in her exams. The incident took place in Akashvani Colony, which falls under the Nayapura police station area of Kota, said officials on Friday.

According to SHO Vinod Kumar, the deceased, Prachi Meena (21), was a third-year MBBS student.

He said that she lived with her father, Kamal Prasad, and three siblings in a government quarter.

“Her mother had passed away a few years ago, and since then, Prachi had been living with her family in Kota while pursuing her studies,” SHO Kumar said.

He said that Prachi had been deeply upset ever since she failed her medical exams, adding that her father, Kamal Prasad, stated that she had been depressed for the past few days.

“On Thursday, while her elder sister was at home in another room, Prachi ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room,” he said.

SHO Kumar added that her sister, upon discovering the tragic scene, screamed for help.

“Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed in, untied the noose, and immediately took Prachi to a nearby private hospital. Doctors there referred her to MBS Hospital, where medical staff declared her dead after examination,” he said.

SHO Kumar said that preliminary investigations suggest the cause of the suicide was depression related to academic failure.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot. However, statements from family members and neighbours indicate that she had been mentally disturbed over her exam results,” he said.

He said that Prachi’s father, Kamal Prasad, works at All India Radio, Jhalawar and commutes daily from Kota for his job, adding that on learning about the tragedy, he rushed home immediately.

“Police later conducted a postmortem at MBS Hospital and handed over the body to the family for the last rites,” he said.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing pressure and mental health challenges faced by students in Kota, which is known as the country’s coaching hub.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and initiated further investigation, said officials.

