Happy New Year 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Wishes Citizens on New Year's Eve, Says "A New Beginning of Hopes and Dreams..."

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens on New Year's Eve, emphasising the importance of advancing society and the nation towards unity and excellence.

In her message, the President noted that the New Year symbolises fresh hopes, dreams, and aspirations. "On the joyous occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad," she said in a press release shared on the President's official website.

She further highlighted that the occasion presents an opportunity to move ahead with renewed energy and determination to achieve collective goals. "The coming of the New Year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams and aspirations in our lives," she added.

President Murmu also urged citizens to welcome the new year with joy and enthusiasm, stressing the need to take the country forward on the path of unity and excellence.