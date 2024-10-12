Happy over IREDA's excellent second-quarter results: Joshi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 12 The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has created a new revolution in the clean energy sector and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "excellent second-quarter results."

“I am happy over IREDA's excellent second-quarter results,” stated Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Food, Public Distribution, Joshi.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the minister said IREDA's revenue saw a 38 per cent increase, and it's PAT (Profit After Tax) grew by 36 per cent, achieving an unprecedented performance.

Union Minister Joshi further announced that the Central Government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the renewable energy sector under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Joshi stated that the government recently issued guidelines for the implementation of new projects and units under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, with Rs 500 crore set aside.

Under the scheme's component 'Innovative Project,' the allocated amount will be used to advance rooftop solar technology, business models, and integration techniques, he stated.

The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will serve as the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA) for the unit of new projects.

Selected projects will receive financial assistance up to 60 per cent of the project cost or Rs 30 crore, whichever is lower, he said.

To promote solar energy projects and innovation, annual awards will be given, with rewards up to Rs 1 crore, he added.

To enhance the capacity of rooftop solar and empower residential households to generate their own electricity, the Indian government has approved the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

This scheme is estimated to cost Rs 75,021 crore and will be implemented till the 2026-27 fiscal year, stated Joshi.

