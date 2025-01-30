‘Happy to return back to my family’, says Trinamool’s Kerala coordinator after joining UDF’s rally

Malappuram, Jan 30 In a surprising move, Trinamool Congress Kerala Coordinator P.V. Anvar on Thursday joined the UDF’s Malayora Samara Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition (LOP) V.D. Satheesan, protesting against Union and state governments for failing to curb the increasing man-animal conflict in the state.

“I am extremely happy to return back to my family. I promise all of you that I have not come empty-handed. I have come with a gift too. As and when the UDF returns to power, we will see that there are no more man-animal conflicts in the state,” said Anvar, who had made a passionate appeal this week to allow him to participate in Satheesan-led rally when it crosses his home district.

Once on stage, Anvar was greeted with a massive roar by a huge crowd who had gathered at the venue. He was seen hugging and shaking hands with the UDF amid warm applause.

Kerala LOP Satheesan is leading the Malayora Samara Yatra on behalf of UDF against the “callous attitude” of the Union and the Pinarayi Vijayan government towards the increasing man-animal conflict that has been taking place in areas bordering the forest areas across the state.

Anvar was the most bitter critic of Satheesan and the Congress party in the state and attacked them on various issues, calling them a corrupt political front. However, for the past few months, he has turned against Vijayan, terming him as the most corrupt Chief Minister in the history of Kerala.

After criticising the Kerala Chief Minister, the Left decided to oust Anvar. He then tried hard to join the Congress-led UDF. He then met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was appointed the Kerala coordinator of the Trinamool Congress.

On January 13, Anvar shocked all by submitting his resignation as an MLA and after his resignation was accepted by the Speaker, he pledged support to the Congress-led UDF.

He also announced that he will not contest the upcoming by-election in the Nilambur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district which he has been representing from 2016 till he resigned early this month.

After Congress allowed Anvar to share the stage, it will not be long before he gets the formal entry, making him an ally of the UDF.

