Happy to see patients going back with a smile: Kerala Whistleblower doctor

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 Dr Haris Chirackal, a government doctor who highlighted the shortage of surgical equipment and administrative lapses at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital, said on Thursday that when he sees patients going back home with a smile, he feels happy that his outbursts have worked.

Dr Chirackal is a popular urologist and head of the Urology Department at the hospital.

"I know I was not supposed to do what I did, but I am happy when I see the patients going back home with a smile. I know what I did was not right and am ready to accept whatever action is taken," said Chirackal to the media.

"I have handed over charge to my junior, as I know things should not come to a standstill when there is a changeover. To avoid that, I have now handed over charge as I am the head of the department," said Chirackal.

Meanwhile, across the board, Chirackal has been getting huge appreciation for his outburst, and everyone who supports his deeds knows that he is a dedicated and committed doctor, whose only agenda is that patients should not suffer.

Users on social media are supporting Dr Chirackal while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government are being criticised.

CM Vijayan and the CPI-M leadership have been attacking the doctor, portraying the developments made by Kerala in the health sector.

However, on social media, questions are now being raised if Kerala's health sector is the best in the world, then why do top politicians like CM Vijayan go to the US for treatment?

Another question that has been raised is why the ailing former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan was being treated in a leading private hospital in the state capital city, when the Medical College hospital is just a stone's throw away.

Political observer A. Jayasankar said: "The State Health Minister is Veena George and she is only an invited member in the powerful CPI-M state committee, while her private secretary Sajeevan is a CPI-M state committee member for long and that tells the tale, as all, who are aware how the CPI-M functions, know what's happening."

Health Minister George and Sajeevan have been coming under attack for the way things are going on in the state Health Department.

