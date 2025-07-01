Hapur Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Crowd Outside Hotel in Uttar Pradesh; One Dead, Three Injured, Horrifying Video Surfaces

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (July 1, 2025): A man died, and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a group of people outside a hotel in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place outside Haveli Hotel along National Highway 9 in the Babugarh police station area. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV and the video has now surfaced on social media.

The victims were reportedly coming out of the hotel or standing nearby when the car hit them. In the video footage, several people are seen near the hotel entrance. A few individuals begin to walk down the stairs. At the same time, a high-speed car approaches from the opposite direction. One person manages to move out of the way but four others are hit before they could react.

The vehicle moves with such force that it climbs the steps, crosses a fountain and reaches the hotel’s front door. The crash causes chaos as bystanders run for safety. One man died on the spot while the three others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, the driver fled the scene after the crash. Police have launched a search operation to identify and arrest the person responsible.

