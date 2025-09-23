Hapur Bike Accident: Speeding Sports Bike Flips, Rider Thrown Several Meters; CCTV Captures Shocking Crash

Uttar Pradesh: In an tragic accident, speeding sports bike rammed into another bike coming from opposite direction on Monday September 22, 2025 around 3 pm. This accident took Place in Hapur district and three people including rider of sports bike, were reported injured in this mishap. Disturbing video of this incident was recorded on CCTV and is currently circulating on online.

In viral video two bikes can be seen coming from opposite direction and then bumped into each other. Impact of this accident was so hard that rider of the sports bike was flung into the air and fell 10-15 meters away, sports bike also flipped several times. Meanwhile, two people on the other bike also sustained injuries.

The video shows a biker braking upon seeing a speeding sports bike approaching from the opposite direction. The biker, who was not wearing a helmet, and the other rider were critically injured and taken to a hospital after locals gathered at the scene.

In separate accident, an accident occurred on Tuesday morning, September 23, at the Gopi Overbridge on the Aligarh-Kanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh. A car crossed the divider and collided with a cement truck coming from the opposite side, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Four people travelling in the car and the truck driver died. One person from the car was rescued by onlookers and taken to the hospital.