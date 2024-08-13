Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: MPs participate in Tricolour bike rally

New Delhi, Aug 13 As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a 'Tiranga bike rally’ was flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday from Pragati Maidan in the national Capital.

With Independence Day approaching on August 15, a nationwide campaign is being carried out to honour the Tricolour.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative began on August 9 and will continue until August 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Dhankhar highlighted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative embodies India’s independence, pride, and commitment to Viksit Bharat.

"This is a very important day for us. Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign that is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In 2021, this was started to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it on Independence Day. Now, this has become a movement and crores of people hoist the Tiranga at their homes.”

The ‘Tiranga bike rally’ which saw the participation of hundreds of people and MPs, began at 8 A.M. from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Participants rode through India Gate and reached Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, where the rally ended.

Expressing his happiness over the campaign, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative is an excellent programme that will conclude on August 15.”

The Union minister said there was enthusiasm across the country about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, with people in villages and cities proudly displaying the national flag atop their homes and offices.

Some people were even carrying the Tricolour on foot and many have displayed the national flag in their vehicles, bikes etc.

Many Indians are also sharing photos with the Tiranga on their social media and had changed their DPs.

Kiren Rijiju encouraged everyone to participate in the Tiranga journey.

He urged all MPs and leaders across party lines to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to foster a sense of national pride and raise the Tiranga high.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also spoke at the event, stating that to unite India, the MPs would pledge to honour the national flag and ensure that it is never disrespected.

He added that August 15 celebrations and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign were a tribute and time to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Apart from Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Mansukh Mandaviya were also present during the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor