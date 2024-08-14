Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Uttarakhand CM hoists Tricolour at his residence, shares certificate

New Delhi, Aug 14 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag at his residence on Wednesday, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also took to social media to share the pictures.

The Chief Minister also earned a ‘certificate of appreciation’ from the Ministry of Culture for posting his pictures with the Tricolour.

Under the Union Culture Ministry, citizens have been encouraged to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also share their ‘selfies with Tiranga’ on the government portal.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a special initiative by Modi government to instil a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and also to honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the country’s Independence.

From Union Ministers to Chief Ministers to BJP functionaries, all are participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Under the initiative, they are hoisting the national flag at their houses from August 13 to August 15 and also encouraging others to participate in the campaign under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Government offices and employees have also been encouraged to take active participation and motivate friends and families to join the campaign.

Those hoisting the flag at their homes can click their selfies with the Tricolour and share it on the official portal www.harghartiranga.com to earn a certificate.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was first introduced in 2022, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and went on to evolve into a widespread movement. The campaign aims to instil a sense of patriotism and increase citizen’s awareness of the significance of the national flag.

In 2022, the national flag was hoisted in over 23 crore homes, with six crore people uploading their selfies on the official portal. This number grew to 10 crore in 2023.

