Harassed by youth, 15-yr-old girl ends life in UP’s Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli, Dec 20 A Class 10 girl student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, following harassment by a local youth, police said.

Police also recovered a handwritten note from the crime scene in which she accused one Monu Raidas, 20, of harassing her.

Monu was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday.

The note said Monu was blackmailing her by threatening to make public her morphed photographs.

Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said preliminary investigations confirmed that the suicide note was written by the 15-year-old victim.

“We have registered a case against the accused under the charges of IPC 306 (abetment to suicide) and a probe is underway following which more charges will be added,” he said.

Police said the girl’s father and mother live in Kanpur for work while she, along with her two sisters, stayed with her uncle in Rae Bareli.

“The girl hanged herself from the hook of the fan. When she did not come out of the room for some time, the other sisters raised an alarm. Later, with help of others, they broke open the door and saw her hanging from the noose,” said the police, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

SHO, Sareni, Sanjay Kumar said the suicide note read: “Goodbye. My dear mom and dad, I am sure that after my death you will forgive me. I apologise to my sisters as well. When I die, do not spare Monu. Because of him I am going to die because he has troubled me a lot. God knows where he got my photo from. I do not know him, but he has blackmailed me a lot through these photos. My soul will find peace only when he receives the harshest punishment.”

