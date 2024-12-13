Harassment Alone Not Enough to Prove Abetment to Suicide, Says Supreme Court

The suicide of Bengaluru-based AI engineer Atul Subhash has sparked nationwide discussion. Addressing the case, the Supreme Court said that mere allegations of torture are insufficient to convict someone of abetting suicide. The court highlighted the need for clear evidence of direct or indirect inducement, stating that understanding the motive behind the act and providing concrete evidence are essential to prove such crimes.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice P.B. Varale made observations while hearing a petition challenging a Gujarat High Court order. The petition sought the discharge of a husband and his in-laws accused of allegedly harassing a woman and abetting her suicide. In light of the ongoing discussions surrounding the suicide of Bengaluru-based AI engineer Atul Subhash, the Supreme Court's remarks hold particular relevance.

No Solid Evidence of Abetment to Suicide, Says SC

In a 2021 case involving a woman’s suicide, charges were filed against her husband and in-laws under IPC Sections 498A and 306, which carry a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. However, in its December 10 judgment, the Supreme Court stated that for conviction under Section 306, there must be clear intent to abet suicide. The bench said that harassment alone does not constitute sufficient evidence for a conviction in abetment to suicide cases.

SC: Speculation Alone Insufficient in Abetment to Suicide Cases

The Supreme Court stressed that speculation cannot replace evidence in cases of abetment to suicide. The court acquitted three people of charges under IPC Section 306 while maintaining charges under Section 498A.

The case involved a woman who married in 2009 and faced alleged physical and mental abuse due to childlessness during the first five years of marriage. In April 2021, she was found to have died by suicide.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier upheld a sessions court’s decision to prosecute the woman’s husband and in-laws under Sections 306 and 498A. However, the Supreme Court clarified that for conviction under Section 306, the motive behind the alleged abetment must be clear, with sufficient evidence proving that the abuse left the victim no choice but to end her life.

The court also noted that the deceased woman had not filed any complaints against her husband or in-laws in the 12 years of her marriage.