Harda Factory Blast: Nine-Year-Old Boy Injured While Saving Disabled Father Passes Away

The devastating fireworks factory blast in Harda claimed another life as a nine-year-old boy, Ashish, heroically pushing his disabled father to safety, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS-Bhopal on Friday evening. The tragic incident brings the death toll to 13 in the heart-wrenching tragedy that struck the community.

Ashish and his father, Sanjay Rajput, were caught in the chaos of the explosions while attempting to escape the perilous situation on Tuesday. Sanjay, who relies on a wheelchair due to his inability to use both legs, operated a paan shop outside the firecracker factory, while his wife and daughter worked within its walls.

The child, Ashish, was getting ready for school when the explosions started. His mother and sister escaped the initial blasts and ran to safety. Ashish sprinted to rescue his father. He was pushing the wheelchair with his little hands when they were both hit, Jitendra Saini, their neighbour in Harda’s Bairagarh village said, TOI reported.

Despite being rushed to Narmadpuram, 100km from Harda, in an ambulance, Ashish's condition worsened rapidly. He was subsequently transferred to AIIMS-Bhopal, where he fought bravely but eventually succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sanjay continues to receive treatment for his injuries, reminding the community of the resilience and strength exhibited amidst tragedy. The aftermath of the blast has left many injured, with eight individuals admitted to AIIMS-Bhopal and 27 to Hamidia Hospital. While nine have been discharged, 25 remain hospitalized, reflecting the severity of the incident.

Dr. Salil Bhargav, the dean of Gandhi Medical College, provided updates on the medical situation, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to care for those affected by the tragedy.